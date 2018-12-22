Speech to Text for Coach Left Lifelong Impact on Players

25 to 16. if you've ever played sports - you might've had that one coach who will always have a special place in your heart. today - i had the chance to witness a bond between a coach and his players that even after 35 years hasn't been broken. nats: "i was only at four schools..." meet herman myers - one of the first high school basketball coaches to win a state title in boys and girls basketball. herman myers/former johnson hs girls basketball coach: "i had some good athletes. they talk about people being good coaches, good coaches, what makes a good coach is good athletes." those good athletes that led him to a basketball title in 1983 decided to surprise their former coach today. georgia williams/1983 girls basketball state champion: "we wanted coach to see the fruit of his labor, you know, a living legacy of what he left behind, and he didn't even know he was doing it." jan alls/1983 girls basketball state champion: "we wanted to reflect team work because that's what coach gave us." the 91 year old coach was quiet until he was reuinted with his team. nats: "hey alicia" the girls stood around their coach and his wife sharing the impact the two of them had on each of their lives. nats: "when people don't really have a male figure in their life and they have a coach like you it really shapes them." love - laughter - and life filled the air in the myers household - celebrating the coach who left a footprint on each of their hearts. it was such an honor to be included in today's recognition of coach