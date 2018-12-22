Speech to Text for Snow or no?

rescheduled their launches for tomorrow. a rain maker later this week will slow your holiday travel plans leading up to the last weekend before christmas. a storm system moving through the pacific northwest late tuesday will sweep across the rockies and pick up another storm system over new mexico and west texas. this pair of storm systems will track eastward toward the tennessee valley wednesday and thursday. clouds will steadily increase across the tennessee valley on wednesday. temperatures will warm from chilly 30s in the morning to the mid-to-upper 50s in the afternoon. the day will stay dry, but areas of rain can begin developing between 6 pm and 10 pm. rain will steadily increase from midnight through 6 am thursday. rain will fall steadily through much of the day, though occasional breaks are possible in the afternoon. rain will likely fill in again thursday night and friday morning. colder air will begin flowing into the tennessee valley as the rain exits friday afternoon. some snow flakes could mix with the rain friday evening as the precipitation ends. that's most likely to happen over sand mountain up on the hilltops if it happens. snow will not be widespread. saturday will be dry and chilly. we will see some sun with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s in the morning. afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s. a cold front will track through the tennessee valley on sunday and could bring a few showers with it. it is possible that many of us stay dry. christmas eve will be mostly dry. i am tracking another cold front that will likely bring more rain next week. the timing could as early as christmas day, but there is some indication that it may hold off until wednesday. we will be monitoring that system and fine tuning your christmas forecast over the next week.