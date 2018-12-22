Speech to Text for Police searching for shooting suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details at 5 on last nights shooting in decatur as police are still searhing for the suspect. leshawn caudle of decatur ...is wanted on capital murder charges. he's wanted for the death of anthony lewis -- who died earlier this morning. thanks for joining us -- i'm greg privett. waay 31's sierra phillips live where the shooting happened with the newest information. sierra? greg, decatur police say the man they found shot in his car last night died from those injuries this morning-- which means the search for leshawn caudle now involves murder charges. you're looking at the video taken last night when police got here they found the victim- anthony lewis in his car with a gunshot wound in the leg. shortly after the shooting, he was taken to the hospital. investigators say the man who shot lewis is wanted tonight-- but they want the public to know this was no random crime. they make the important distinction that the two men involved knew each other. we still don't know why this shooting happened -- but i'll continue to keep you updated as we learn more. live in decatur sp waay 31 news. police ask anyone with information on where leshawn caudle