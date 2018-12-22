Speech to Text for DeKalb man charged with murder

be to contact them. new this evening -- a dekalb county man has been arrested and charged with murder. 72- year- old sam street of valley head is accused of the deadly shooting that killed 32- year- old justin alfrey. his body was found in rising fawn, georgia. both men are from dekalb county alabama. waay 31's brittany collins worked on this story and tells you more about what led to the arrest. according to the georgia bureau of investigations last saturday-- justin alfrey was found shot to death in his car in dade county, georgia...that is right across the alabama-georgia state line. vo the georgia bureau of investigations says witnesses saw a white chevrolet truck leaving the area where alfrey was found. yesterday morning, several agencies along with the gbi, issued a search warrant ... then arrested and charged street for alfrey's murder. i spoke with neighbors who live in dekalb county ... they say street did have a short temper, but they never looked at him as a killer. they also have questions as to what led to the murder, and why it took a week for street to be arrested. i've reached out to the dekalb county sheriff's office to learn if street will be extradited to georgia, since that's where the murder happened...but i'm still waiting to hear back. look live sam street was also arrested for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. reporting in dekalb county brittany collins waay 31 news.