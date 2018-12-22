Speech to Text for Huntsville woman's car and Christmas presents stolen

new at ten... a huntsville women's car was taken from outside her apartment on thursday night... and she tells us all the christmas presents she bought for her family were in the trunk... waay waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville with her story... dena crowell says having her car taken right before christmas has ruined the holiday season for her family... dena crowell/had car taken "if you can steal a car from someone and their christmas a few days before the holidays, i just wonder what the worlds coming to." dena says late last night she went to the grocery store with a neighbor... when she got back... kody fisher "she parked her car right here in this spot last night, but in the hustle of taking her groceries upstairs she misplaced her keys, which is one reason the huntsville police department is not classifying this case as a stolen car, but dena is still very complementary of how the police are handling the case." dena crowell/had car taken "i think we sometimes we overlook our officers and how human they are." she says the officers genuine sadness at her case meant the world to her... waay 31 requested an interview with the officer... he respectfully declined... saying he was just doing his job... crowell has a message for the person... or people who took it... dena crowell/had car taken "please just park it somewhere that huntsville police find it and bring it back." the car is a 97 cadillac deville with the license plate of 52hw200... police are looking for it... but if you see if they want you to give them a call... crowell is grateful she will still be able to be with her family on christmas... but she's holding out hope she'll be able to have a normal christmas by getting her car back... presents and all.... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...