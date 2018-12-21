Speech to Text for One injured in shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start with breaking news ... and a live picture of central parkway in decature ... where someone was shot inside their car! it happened near wilson morgan park and the decatur animal shelter. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher is live at the scene with the breaking details. kody? within the last 30 minutes police finished up their this investigation is still developing... we'll keep close tabs on what is happening... reporting live in decatur... kody fisher... waay 31 news...