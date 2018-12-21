Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

following as you head out the door. a live look at capitol hill where president trump is urging democrats this morning to pass a spending bill that includes the border wall. that bill-- was passed by the house late last night. should a partial shut down happen-- it will affect the marshall space flight center and some contract workers on redstone arsenal. the deadline is midnight. should a shutdown happen-- the u-s space and rocket center will not be affected. it's a state agency-- not federal-- so they would stay open. leaders at the center say the holiday's are their busiest period. this morning a former lawrence county sheriff's deputy is responding to his most recent arrest. tim mcwhorter says he's in shock and was unaware of any other charges against him-- and that his lawyer is working to find out where they came from. mcwhorter turned himself into the county jail yesterday-- where he faces charges of computer tampering. the state pardons and parole board have just over a week left to turn in a new proposal for changes to the system to governor ivey and state attorney general steve marshall. marshall told the waay 31 i- team yesterday if the changes aren't what they want to see-- they could begin the impeachment process of all board members. pope francis vows catholic church will "never again" cover up clergy sex abuse --said abusers should "convert and hand youself over to human justice and prepare for divine justice" --comes the day after accusations against 690 priests in illinois were announced by the attorney general --the pope also accepted the resignation of the auxiliary of the archdioces of los angeles --feb. summit today the visitation and funeral will take place for a buckhorn senior killed this week in a crash. visitation for jordan collier will take place from 3-6 this afternoon at laughlin funeral home on bob wallace avenue in huntsville-- followed by the funeral. school officials at huntsville junior high will reveal how much money was raised in honor of a classmate who had cystic fibrosis and present a check to a local charity. yesterday-- they held a penny drive in memory of aaron masterson who died last year from the flu and a fought a life long battle with the disease. a record breaking number of people are expected to hit the road today for holiday travel. triple-a says 100-million people will take trips by car this year-- a 4-point-5 percent increase over last year. lower gas prices this year could be contributing to the record number of people driving.