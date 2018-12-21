Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Posted: Fri Dec 21 08:42:37 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 08:42:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

exchange for money. a career criminal in cullman county - was captured after a deadly hit-and-run. brett emerson was arrested following the deadly crash -- where he allegedly hit and killed a biker. this made for his 11th d-u-i arrest! his criminal past also includes an attempted murder charge in 2016. he made a deal with prosecutors for just
Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events