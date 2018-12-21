Speech to Text for Penny Drive

happening today--- we will soon learn how much money was raised by huntsville junior high in order to fight cystic fibrosis. its in honor of a classmate who died from the disease. students held a penny drive in memory of aaron masterson. this morning-- the school will present a check to a local charity. masterson died from the flu last year, but fought a life- long battle against cystic fibrosis. four businesses also contributed matching donations