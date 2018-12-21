Speech to Text for ACC Delivers Gifts to Kids

how is this for some holiday cheer! employees of the "army contracting command" at redstone arsenal delivered presents to more than 100 first graders! thursday---for the second year in a row - employees collected and wrapped the presents for kids at morris p-8 school in huntsville. waay 31 spoke with the major general at the command who said this is something he'll never miss! "this is one way to give back to the local community and you know, when you give a bunch of kids some gifts to make their holidays a little bit more special, it's a good feeling" employees were encouraged to get kids "something they want, something they need, something