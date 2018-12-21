Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

People Concerned Over State of Cemetery

People Concerned Over State of Cemetery

Posted: Fri Dec 21 08:36:54 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 08:36:55 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for People Concerned Over State of Cemetery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and deposit roads. complaints this morning from some people guntersville about what they call mismanagement of a mausoleum at crestview cemetery! former crestview cemetery manager jason chamblee said the photos were taken within the last two weeks. but thursday when we visited -- the marble was washed and notably cleaner. it's embarrassing to have services and bring someone over here with the condition it's in...we feel like something needs to be done last month - we reported similar complaints of disrepair at the marshall memorial gardens in albertville. the manager there told us there are only two employees to
Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events