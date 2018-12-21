Clear
Funeral For Teen Killed in Wreck

Posted: Fri Dec 21 08:35:36 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 08:35:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

happening today...the funeral for the buckhorn high school student killed in a car crash. visitation for jordan collier will take place from 3-6 this afternoon at laughlin funeral home on bob wallace avenue in huntsville...foll owed by the funeral. collier died after an s-u-v hit her car and pushed it into a second s-u-v. it happened tuesday nightbetween maysville
