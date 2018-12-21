Speech to Text for Funeral For Teen Killed in Wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today...the funeral for the buckhorn high school student killed in a car crash. visitation for jordan collier will take place from 3-6 this afternoon at laughlin funeral home on bob wallace avenue in huntsville...foll owed by the funeral. collier died after an s-u-v hit her car and pushed it into a second s-u-v. it happened tuesday nightbetween maysville