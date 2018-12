Speech to Text for Pleaded Guilty to First-Degree Theft

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31 he's outraged. there will be no jail time for an elmore county man who stole metal meant for state roads and highways. instead, christopher hobbs will serve 3 years' probation. he sold the 20-thousand dollars of metal to scrap and recycling centers in montgomery. he'll have