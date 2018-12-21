Clear
Posted: Fri Dec 21 08:31:44 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 08:31:45 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

happening today-- a live look right now at capitol hill where congress has less than 24 hours to come up with a plan to keep the government from partially shutting down. waay31's steven dilsizian is live this morning with a look at the ripple down effect a partial shut down could have on the tennessee valley. steven. bill - im here just outside of redstone arsenal. the department of defense is already funded so the army will not be impacted by a shutdown - but what we do know is nasa will be. according to a spokesman - if there is a government shutdown - a majority of marshall space flight center employees here in huntsville will not come into work along with private contractors. but not all employees will be impacted - a small amount of staff members will still be working to handle the international space station mission among others. just yesterday - the house of representatives passed a spending bill that includes funding for
