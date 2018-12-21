Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mazda-Toyota Work to Preserve Fish

Mazda-Toyota Work to Preserve Fish

Posted: Fri Dec 21 08:17:48 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 08:17:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Mazda-Toyota Work to Preserve Fish

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mazda toyota announced the companywill pay for and partner partner with environmental groups to protect the endangered spring pygmy sunfish. the fish lives in a spring near the company's new plant in limestone county. a release from the city of huntsville read, quote, "with this collaborative effort by multiple organizations, the future for the spring pygmy sunfish will be stable and possibly no longer be threatened." work on the 1.6-billion dollar plant was halted while the city and company looked for
Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events