Speech to Text for HSV City Schools CFO Resigned

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. this morning-- the chief financial officer for huntsville city schools is out of a job. the board of education voted to accept his resignation. it was last month with bob hagood gave a report to the board showing a nearly $2 million dollardeficit in their state required one month fund balance. according to the board, hagood also made fifty million dollars worth of mistakes during his time as c-f-o. "white collar crime. somebody should be in jail right now, because this was at the cost of our children's education." butted with "we're not just going to be slashing for the sake of trying to get down to a certain number. we have to make decisions that are strategic and are best for students." superintendent christie findley says she will appoint an interim c-f-o at the board's next