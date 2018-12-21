Speech to Text for Charged Computer Tampering

new details-- the former chief of staff for the lawrence county sheriff's office sent a response to us here at waay 31 after his latest arrest. the man you see here -- tim mcwhorter -- turned himself into the lawrence county jail on thursday after being charged with multiple counts of computer tampering. this is his mug shot. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live now to break down these charges and mcwhorter's arrest history. bill -- tim mcwhorter has been charged with a total of 51 counts of computer tampering where he has a $51,000 bond - 1,000 dollars per count. mcwhorter sent a message to us here at waay31 saying he was in complete shock after hearing of the new charges against him and was unaware an investigation was going on. mcwhorter is charged with computer tampering into the alabama criminal justice information system and also says he has never been spoken to or questioned about this. this isn't the first time he has been involved with the criminal justice system either. according to a decatur police report - in april - mcwhorter's girlfriend told police the two got in an argument when he poured beer on her and crushed a beer can on her head. he was also arrested in february when the woman he was dating filed a domestic violence report in december of 2017 - claiming he threw her against a kitchen counter. mcwhorter was initially suspended from his job in january during an investigation into possible evidence mishandling. after his arrest in february, he was fired. in his message - mcwhorter claims his innocence and we will continue to follow this story as it develops. reporting live in huntsville - sd -