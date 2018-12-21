Speech to Text for Auburn Gets 16 Early Signees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sports, e-s-p-n and rivals. day one of early national signing day was good to auburn also. the tigers came away with 16 commits signing their letters of intent. seven offensive players and nine defensive players make up the 16 signees. the tigers nabbed the nations top-rated quarterback bo nix from pinson valley. nix is rated the fourth-best player in alabama and number 47 in the entire 20-19 recruiting class. this next commmit has a familiar last name - three- star tight end tyler fromm - yes this is the younger brother of georgia's quarterback jake fromm - head coach gus malzahn says fromm brings a lot of flexibility because he can be both a receiver and a tight end. overall - malzahn is very excited about these signees and says this is a group of really good football players. "we feel great about this group that signed. this has a chance to be a real special class. it already is a very good class, but it's got a chance to be a special class."