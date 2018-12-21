Speech to Text for Tide Gets 23rd Early Signee

alabama added one more player to its 20-19 early signee roster. so that makes 23 players who have put the pen to paper to officially become part of the tide. among the signees - taulia tagovailoa - the younger brother of the tide's qb tua tagovailoa . paul tyson - the great grandson of alabama's legendary coach bear bryant. the most recent commit is trey sanders - the number one rated running back in the nation. some people didn't think sanders would chose bama after offensive coordinator mike locksley left - but the five-star recruit ultimately chose the tide over florida, florida state, georgia, texas and he had other offers from nearly every major program in the country. bama's 20-19 signing class ranks number one nationally by 24-7 sports, e-s-p-n and rivals.