Huntsville City Schools CFO Resigns

the resignation of c-f-o bob hagood caused some heated back and forth between several board members here at the annie c-mertz center... hagood's seat was empty during the entire meeting... in his absence... board member elisa ferrell gave some background for why he resigned... she said he made fifty million dollars worth of mistakes during his tenure as c-f-o... including the clerical error that led to the now two million dollar deficit in the one month fund... board member michelle watkins came to his defense... saying the financial troubles of the district started before he became c-f-o... she pointed to over a hundred million dollars of what she claims were bad contracts given out by the district to outside companies... michelle watkins/board of education "white collar crime. somebody should be in jail right now, because this was at the cost of our children's education." that did not stop watkins from voting to approve hagoods resignation... superintendent finley would not get into specifics about why hagood resigned... christie finley/superinte ndent huntsville city schools "right now my focus is on looking at our finances. making sure we protect the classroom." she told waay 31 the district continues to meet with state board of education staff weekly to fix the deficit in the one month fund... one of the options they're looking at is staffing levels... with not filling retired positions the first choice... christie finley/superinte ndent huntsville city schools "we're not just going to be slashing for the sake of trying to get down to a certain number. we have to make decisions that are strategic and are best for students." he resignation agreement approved tonight by the board... which is signed by the outgoing c-f-o has a clause saying he cannot sue the district... the superintendent says she will appoint an interim c-f-o at the next work session for the board of education... and will then post the job to find a permanent replacement... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31