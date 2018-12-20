Speech to Text for Dogs sick with distemper

happening now... a dire situation at the athens limestone animal shelter. it is shut down this afternoon after distemper spread through the facility. they've had to put down nearly half their dogs! waay 31's scottie kay joins us live to explain how it happened, and what the shelter is doing about it. scottie? doctor robert pitman and his staff here at the athens limestone animal shelter are working around the clock, cleaning the shelter from top to bottom.. but they tell me they're heartbroken they've had to put down so many dogs right before christmassaying they had grown attached... and now they're doing everything they can to keep anything like this from happening again. "it's not a forest fire like we've seen in california, but it is a problem and we are addressing it." that's what doctor robert pitman has to say about the recent outbreak of canine distemper virus at his shelter. dr. robert pitman, director of shelter "we're doing a lot of cleaning, a lot of moving around animals that are not yet affected." it all happened when a dog came in and had a cough... shelter workers thought it was kennel cough at first.. they later realized it was much worse. dr. robert pitman, director of shelter "being a public shelter, we have to take everything that anybody wants to turn in. if they're sick, that's just part of the deal." the respiratory virus has affected between sixty and seventy dogs.. many had to be put down. dr. robert pitman, director of shelter "the ones that are affected, of course, have to be taken out. it's not a fun thing to do, it's real difficult to have to put these animals down, but that's essentially what's happening." pitman says if you've recently adopted a dog from the shelter.. and they're showing symptoms like a cough, dry, squinting eyes, crusty noses, and diarrhea.. they could have the virus. the main takeaway? get your pets vaccinated. dr. robert pitman, director of shelter "be more responsible and give these pets a chance to survive." pitman says the shelter still has 40-healthy dogs, now in foster care. dr. robert pitman, director of shelter "we will have a supply of dogs once we get this fire put out here." and they don't expect to stay closed for too much longer. dr. robert pitman, director of shelter "we've attacked this problem real aggressively and we've made a lot of progress, and we hope to be opened up right after christmas." "if you've recently adopted a dog from the shelter and think it might have distemper, pitman says it's important to get that dog to the vet immediately.. and keep it away from other dogs." sk