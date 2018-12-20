Speech to Text for Scam Text Messages NOT Sent From Huntsville Utilities

tonight. new details tonight on a huntsville utilities scam! we've all heard of scam calls -- but now customers are getting scam texts! waay 31's rodneya ross went to the utility's office to find out what you need to be on the look out for! ll: huntsville utilities tells me that an increase in scams is not uncommon this time of year but they said what makes this one so unique is that it comes through as a text message instead of as a regular call. gehrdes "yesterday afternoon. the first time that we've seen the attempt at texting." joe gehrdes told me customers have been receiving scam phone calls for about a month now -- something he said is normal around the holidays. he said while most people hang up the phone, he's concerned someone may actually fall for the text message attempt because it tells them they're getting a refund. "of course the text contains a suspicious link which people should never click on at any time but certainly not to give a scammer a way into maybe your banking information or your credit card information." one customer told me it's unfortunate that people try to take advantage of others especially around the holidays when people are most vulnerable. "it's getting close to christmas and a lot of people if you hear hey i may be getting something extra an incentive for doing the right thing then you know that's a reward so you're happy about that." gehrdes told me customers should be aware of the different ways huntsville utilities will contact them if needed. "generally we'll contact you through the mail. if you do e- billing you might get an email. in rare cases if it's a unique situation we may call you." gehrdes said they will never call a customer demanding immediate payment and they won't contact you through text. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. if you receive the text, huntsville utilities says you should just delete it. if you fall victim, you should contact your law enforcement agency. over the summer -- both fayetteville and decatur utilities reported scams! fayetteville said people were knocking on doors -- pretending to be utilities employees... in decatur -- customers reported they were getting calls from people who said they were on the "enrollment team." they then tried to get to people's personal information. both utilities said if you're ever suspcious about something -- give them