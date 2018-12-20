Speech to Text for Possible Government shutdown coming soon

what he's uncovered. kody? here is what we know... the department of defense... and their contracts won't be touched by a shutdown because the d-o-d is already funded. so that means the army won't be touched by this shut down... and the installation will stay open. but what we know for sure... is nasa and the marshall space flight center will definitely be impacted... according to a spokesman... a large percentage of marshall space flight center employees will not work during a shutdown... there are also several private contractors who will be impacted... and right now we're working to talk to them... but we know there will be a slim staff still working to handle the mission with the international space station... as well as other space missions... we did reach out to the company that does landscaping and janitorial services for the arsenal. phoenix told us the in the last twenty four hours... they found out they will also not be impacted by a shutdown... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...