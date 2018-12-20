Speech to Text for Parole Board Impeachment Options

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there are only days left for the alabama parole board to meet governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall's demands for a complete overhaul to the system. marshall told the waay 31 i- team if the board doesn't have a sufficient plan he and the governor will take whatever action is necessary. families say that time is already here. <i expect to fight because i expect them to mess up again. it's their pattern. > thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's breken terry spoke with the a-g -- to learn just how hard it is to remove sitting board members. marshall- i'm committed and the governor is committed that there is a very specific and strong response because the victims of alabama deserve that and that's what we are going to do. but under alabama law a-g marshall and the governor are limited in what they can do to the parole board... one thing they can do is start an impeachment process of parole board members. marshall- absent the grounds for impeachment parole board members can't be removed and i think that limits the authority of the governor and the legislator to have oversight over that particular agency alabama law also provides a second option. if the governor believes a board member is incapable of doing their job she can request the attorney general to move forward with an inquisition. a circuit court judge in montgomery could then rule a board member physically or mentally incompetent and deem the members position vacant. marshall- so one of the things i hope that there will be some structural changes that people can consider going forward about what we can do. the waay31 i-team began investigating the board after it paroled career criminal jimmy spencer.he was serving a life sentence and was disciplined dozens of times while in prison. he's now charged with killing three people after breaking terms of his parole several times between january and july. marshall- i think the spencer case highlights everything that is currently wrong with the current set up. attorney general steve marshall and governor kay ivey gave the board another 30 days to come up with a specific and actionable plan, after rejecting the members original one. our investigation uncovered spencer wasn't an isolated incident. in some cases inmates were even coming up for parole on violent offenses such as murder before serving half their sentence. marshall- this is something that is inexcusable for us in the state and for which there is great coupableility when we see what we could have done within the system to make sure that didn't happen. former parole board member bobby long shore says he doesn't believe board members have done anything to warrant removal... but told me here is a third option, if the attorney general and governor want to remove parole board members. longshore- the governor as the appointing authority could ask for their resignation. > the governor and attorney general didn't mince words in their response to the parole board's first corrective action plan. in a harsh letter -- ivey and marshall questioned the leadership of the parole board, how it makes decisions, how it created a plan for change and why basic systems aren't already working. here's what ivey said were the board's biggest weaknesses - and the changes she wants to see in the next plan. she called for stronger leadership, respect for victims, correct information on parolees, and better supervision once they're released. bascially -- she and the a-g told the board to get its act together. it all comes after a series of waay 31 i-team reports that uncovered just how broken the current system is! right now on waay t-v dot com under our i-team section - you can find all of our past reporting on the story -- starting from the day we found out a parolee was the suspect in a triple homicide. it walks you through exactly how our i-team was able to spark