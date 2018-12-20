News
Friday starts rainy, drying begins
Colder air will fill in as rain fades Friday.
Posted: Thu Dec 20 16:27:09 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 16:27:09 PST 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers
Huntsville
Overcast
50°
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
50°
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48°
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
49°
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
48°
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Most Popular Stories
Community grieving after Buckhorn High School student died in three-vehicle crash
Huntsville Police: shoplifting suspects fought store security while trying to get away
Five suspects arrested in connection to Limestone Co. theft ring
Florence adds more businesses in 2018
Joe Davis Stadium continues to be damaged as city works to find permanent solution
$500,000 in stolen merchandise seized from DeKalb County home
Officials: Flu now widespread across most of Alabama
Mother of child hit and killed by pickup truck indicted on drug charges
Man shot in New Market died from his wounds
I-Team: Sheriff releases personnel file on deputy that failed to report incident to DHR
