Friday starts rainy, drying begins

Colder air will fill in as rain fades Friday.

Posted: Thu Dec 20 16:27:09 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 16:27:09 PST 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers
Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
