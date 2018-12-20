Speech to Text for Lee Witherspoon Officially a Bulldog

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mississippi state. after rewriting the alabama state record book this year - north jackson's lee witherspoon is writing his name down as a bulldog. the senior transferred this season to north jackson and bulldozed his way through a couple records. he's currently the leader for most touchdowns in a season and the most rushing touchdowns in a season. witherspoon says he's excited about heading to starkville and these things really drew him to his final decision. "the atmosphere of the campus, the people on the campus, the student body, the classrooms, the teachers, and things." witherspoon chose mississippi state over a lot of schools - alabama - tennessee - uab - troy - the list goes on and on. congrats to this chief on this huge