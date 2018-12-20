Speech to Text for Zach Hopkins Signs to Mercer

earlier we talked about some tennessee valley players who signed - well we've got some more signing days news for you! james clemens with three players signing to play division one ball next year. zach hopkins - a linebacker for the jets - is heading off to mercer next season! today with his parents sitting next to him hopkins put the pen to paper to officially become a bear. but there hopkins shared the moment today with two other people - his teammates jamil muhammad and daevion davis - making it a memorable moment for these three. zach hopkins/mercer football commit: "i just like to sign with my buddies. they've been my friends for a long time, and they just pushed me to do everything." hopkins - a two-year captain for the jets - decided he'll major in business while at mercer. unlike his two teammates who signed with him - hopkins will finish out the school year so he can play one