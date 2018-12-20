Clear

Huntsville City Planner Hosts Reddit AMA

WAAY 31's Rodneya Ross sat down in the Planning Office as they answered the community's questions about the BIG Picture Master Plan

Posted: Thu Dec 20 15:39:30 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 15:39:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Huntsville City Planner Hosts Reddit AMA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rodneya? i just checked in with the city planner within the last 30 minutes...the chat is wrapping up now but he told me the response from the community has been overwhelming and if you look at the reddit thread you will see there was no shortage of participation. sitting in front of his computer screen early this morning dennis madsen got himself ready to answer any question you had. reporting live in huntsville, rr, waay 31
