Speech to Text for Authorities Looking for Package Thief in Limestone County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

minute gifts to arrive. i spoke with a fed ex driver who delivers packages to this subdivision every day.. he told the people who are stealing packages are making him look bad.. and he says something definitely needs to be done. pkg: calvin mccants, delivery driver "i had like almost two hundred stops." if anyone knows about the amount of packages delivered during the holiday season, it's calvin mccants. calvin mccants, delivery driver "it's christmas time, so you know the tv's, computers, everything is coming out." and mccants says, with more packages comes more thieves. calvin mccants, delivery driver "i just wish they wouldn't do it, because, honestly, that is somebody's christmas gift. a gift they might not have on christmas that they really wanted." in fact, a package was stolen from a home in a neighborhood that mccants delivers to often. mccants says it bothers him because when people don't get their packages, they usually assume they were never delivered. calvin mccants, delivery driver "i'm the first person they're going to look at if a package goes missing." and he says he doesn't want to ruin the relationship he's formed with his customers. calvin mccants, delivery driver "they leave little gifts on the porch or they'll leave water bottles and little snacks. i actually got a few gift cards yesterday." that's why mccants says he's constantly checking to make sure no one is following him.. and his advice to customers: calvin mccants, delivery driver "if you want to make sure you get your stuff, you can put a signature on it or have some surveillance so you know and can see if somebody comes up and takes it." mccants says you can also talk to your delivery driver about a safer place to leave your items. calvin mccants, delivery driver "i think they deserve to get their gifts instead of somebody coming by and taking them." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news