Speech to Text for Mother Arrested on Drug Charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what this indictment stems from. these indictments stem from a traffic stop involving dannielle havis in town creek back in july. investigators said they pulled havis over and found meth, scales, and suboxone in her possession. the town creek police chief told us havis had meth in her bra and in her pack of cigerettes. she also did not have valid insurance and was operating an unregistered vehicle.the police chief also told us havis admitted to selling drugs so she could pay bills. tonight investigators tell me her recent indictment is not tied to her daughter, 12 year old jayla sutton, being hit and killed on highway 157 just one day after thanksgiving. look live tag: havis will be in court on january 10th for an arraignment on the drug and traffic charges. in lawrence co bt waay31.