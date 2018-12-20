Speech to Text for Jaydon Hill Becoming a Gator

more from him at 10. now we're moving over to james clemens rival school - bob jones where jaydon hill signed his letter of intent today. he's going to a gator - chomp chomp! hill was originally recruited by gators head coach dan mullen while he was still at mississippi state - then when mullen moved to florida - he kept jaydon as a top recruit. but then any athletes nightmare happened earlier this season - the four-star recruit tore his a-c-l - but that didn't worry everyone at florida - so hill says his final decision was an easy one. "yeah that's big because most guys if they would have tore something like thishad an injury like i had they would have dropped them, but coach mullen and the staff they stuck with me through thick and thin so that's pretty big too." hill will head over to gainesville in january to start his college life. the patriot chose florida over south carolina - tennessee -