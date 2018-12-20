Speech to Text for James Clemens Trio Signs

happy wednesday everyone - more importantly happy national early signing day. a few tennessee valley athletes signed on the dotted line today to play football at the next level. let's start with the james clemens crew. linebacker zach hopkins - quarterback jamil muhammad - and defensive lineman daevion davis - all signed their letters of intent today. muhammad and davis are staying teammates for the next few years as they head off to vanderbilt. these two have grown up together - they got to sign their letters of intent together and now they get to play at the next level together. jamil muhammad/vande rbilt football commit: "you know it's a family nature and i'm being there with my great friend, daevion, so it's going to be pretty cool you growing up with him in little league basketball and football and going to college with him, you know it's pretty special." daevion davis/vanderbilt football commit: "i never felt anything like it. it's every kids dream. if you just work hard and you pay attention to the people that want right for you, then you got a great support system and you've got a good paved road for you." a very special moment for these two and their families. now - the third jet - zach hopkins is heading off to mercer next fall - and