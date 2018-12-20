Speech to Text for Woman Wanted for Filing False Report

31. this morning - a woman is facing charges after police say she tried to commit credit card fraud by reporting her card as stolen! the incident happened in november when huntsville police said noreen liebowitz claimed her credit card was stolen and someone tried to make a 2 thousand dollars worth of purchases at a local walmart. police pulled surveillance pictures and released them to the public-- that's when someone let investigators know the person in those images was the woman who reported her own card stolen! "the day and time we are living in. no morals no respect. it's all about me." investigators say after interviewing the woman again-- she confessed her debit card was never stolen. she faces up to a year in prison.