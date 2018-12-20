Clear

Woman Wanted for Filing False Report

Woman Wanted for Filing False Report

Posted: Thu Dec 20 08:36:55 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 08:36:55 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Woman Wanted for Filing False Report

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31. this morning - a woman is facing charges after police say she tried to commit credit card fraud by reporting her card as stolen! the incident happened in november when huntsville police said noreen liebowitz claimed her credit card was stolen and someone tried to make a 2 thousand dollars worth of purchases at a local walmart. police pulled surveillance pictures and released them to the public-- that's when someone let investigators know the person in those images was the woman who reported her own card stolen! "the day and time we are living in. no morals no respect. it's all about me." investigators say after interviewing the woman again-- she confessed her debit card was never stolen. she faces up to a year in prison.
Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events