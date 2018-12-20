Clear

Mysterious Light in the Sky

Mysterious Light in the Sky

Posted: Thu Dec 20 07:50:41 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 07:50:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Mysterious Light in the Sky

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

firm. a mysterious light appeared in the skies in california-- and no one is 100 percent sure what it was. take a look at your screen. the national weather service claims this was most likely a meteor. the light appeared to streak across the sky during a scheduled rocket launch at the vandenberg air force base in santa barbara-- but
Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events