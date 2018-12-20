Clear

5 Arrested in Theft Ring Investigation

5 Arrested in Theft Ring Investigation

Posted: Thu Dec 20 07:44:48 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 07:44:49 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for 5 Arrested in Theft Ring Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

robbery charge. this morning limestone county deputies have rounded up criminals involved in a theft ring. take a look at your screen,. these are the 5 people accused of stealing trailers, lawnmowers and air conditioners. if you've had any similar items stolen from your yard or shop within the last six months...and haven't filed a report...the sheriff's office is urging you to come by or call them immediately.
Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events