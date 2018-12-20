Speech to Text for Student Organized Concert Tonight

happening today -- a controversial school project in albertville involving a concert will move forward, with the band playing tonight. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live this morning with a look at how we got to this point. it took awhile to get here, as marshall county district leaders initially cancelled the concert because the band's songs were deemed inappropriate. take vo: the velcro pygmies will play tonight as part of a class project for students at ashbury high school in albertville. its part of the "reach and teach" program where students learn marketing and promotion skills. the program works with the velcro pygmies to sell and promote concert tickets, with all money going to the school. but in october, school officials were looking for a different band to play after some parents complained saying the rock band was "too adult"for the high school audience. students had been working on the project for over seven weeks and the lead singer of the velcro pygmies was ready to get involved. "whatever these kids needs to make this event a success for them -- because people recognize how important this is to these students" the concert is set to start at 7 pm at the majestic venue in albertville. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.