Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31 steven dilsizian. a controversial school project in albertville is a go - with a concert set for tonight take vo: the velcro pygmies rock band will play tonight at 7 pm and all the money made from ticket sales will go to ashbury high school as part of a student program. marshall county district leaders initially cancelled the concert because the band's songs were deemed too inappropriate. bill? huntsville police tell us the abandoned joe davis stadium is being abused and they suspect homeless people are the ones doing it. police say they suspect homeless people are entering the stadium and doing the damage because there is evidence of people living there. new this morning, an inmate who escaped a correctional facility in escambia county is back behind bars. the alabama department of corrections say ernest mitchell escaped from the fountain correctional facility center 9:30 last night. and was quickly captured 12:30 this morning. students at buckhorn high are mourning the loss of their classmate, killed in a car crash. jordan collier was a senior at buckhorn. she died in the wreck tuesday night between maysville and deposit roads. collier's funeral will be held on friday at 6pm in the laughlin funeral home's chapel. president trump is doubling down on his decision to withdraw us troops from syria. in his latest tweet this half hour, the president says "russia, iran, syria and many others are not happy about u.s. leaving...because now they will have to fight isis...without us." however, russian president vladimir putin said this morning that he supports the u.s. withdrawal saying it was illegitimate to begin with happening today, a volunteer fire department in florence will hold a session for anyone wanting to become a volunteer firefighter. the session at the underwood-petersville volunteer fire department starts at 6:30 at the station on cloverdale road. new details, the colbert county jail is going to get a fresh coat of paint. according to the times daily, colbert county commissioners have approved a bid to paint the interior of the county jail. it will cost the county nearly $60,000 to complete the project. the athens limestone animal shelter announced its closed for adoptions and won't be accepting unvaccinated pets until further notice. the shelter said in a social media post they have a highly contagious and deadly sickness going around. happening today--- the decatur police department will donate bikes to kids in needs. its a partnership with walmart and other donors for a new holiday program called pedaling for christmas. deliveries will begin at the department of human resources in decatur at 11 this morning. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door.