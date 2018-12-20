Speech to Text for Man Dead After Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning-- waay 31 has learned the victim in a shooting has died. we first brought this to you as breaking news yesterday on the waay 31 morning news. authorities tell us thomas murphree died yesterday afternoon at huntsville hospital. the woman who deputies say shot murphree - elyssa nelson - was interviewed by investigators and released. deputies said it was a domestic incident and the 2