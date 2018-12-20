Speech to Text for Open Gate At Joe Davis Stadium

catastrophe" there continues to be more damage done to the former home of the huntsville stars baseball team - including the fire alarm systems being destroyed. huntsville police tell us the abandoned joe davis stadium is being abused and they suspect homeless people are the ones doing it. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with what is being done about this. joe davis stadium is surrounded by wired fencing - but huntsville police say they continue to find holes in the fences and people continue to find ways inside. police say they suspect homeless people are entering the stadium and doing the damage because there is evidence of people living there. inside the stadium is a destroyed press box area and now - a broken fire alarm system. huntsville police tell us they do check the stadium for homeless people - but there's a problem. it takes almost one hour to check the entire stadium, and that amount of time can spread their man power resources thin. the city says they have plans of demolishing joe davis stadium but will do it only when a replacement facility is set. "if they're going to do something else all together with the property they might as well tear it down now." joe davis stadium is in an area zoned for recreational activities only - limiting what type of development can fill the space. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31