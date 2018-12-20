Speech to Text for Joe Davis Stadium Damage, Homeless Suspects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight at ten... more damage done to joe davis stadium... according to huntsville police - the fire alarm system was recently destroyed! while they don't have anyone in custody - police suspect homeless people are the ones doing the damage. there is evidence of people living in the empty stadium which is against the law... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's finding out what is being done about the problem... the city of huntsville tells me they're constantly fixing spots like this to secure the stadium... but it is a difficult battle to win... because people keep finding ways inside... on tuesday... a locked gate into the stadium was seen wide open... on wednesday... city employees came and closed it... but a quick walk around the stadium showed multiple spots where someone could climb through... police tell me once inside... people are damaging the press box area... including breaking the fire alarm system... lori stewart is the office manager of a building just a short walk from the stadium... she finds this concerning... lori stewart/officer manager "if they're doing damage there then certainly i would think our property could be at risk." her concerns extend to businesses that rent space in the building... lori stewart/officer manager "some of our tenants that do work after hours that have clients that come and go after hours, some of them women." police tell me when they do check the stadium for homeless people... it takes 45 minutes to an hour to sweep the entire place... which can spread their man power resources thin at times... lori stewart/officer manager "you'd like to see more police presence, but i do understand there are difficulties there too." the city tells me they plan on demolishing the old stadium... but will only do it when they have a development to replace it... right now... they are hard at work to find a replacement... but they don't have a firm agreement... lori stewart/officer manager "if they're going to do something else all together with the property they might as well tear it down now." the city says this area is zoned for recreation activities... which narrows the type of development that can go here... which is part of the challenge in finding the right development to replace the old stadium... police tell me with homeless people using this as a place to live... there is the possibility of increased crime in the area... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...