Rain continues through Thursday & Friday

meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. we are tracking an approaching rain maker that will slow our holiday travel across the tennessee valley. thursday will be the main impact day, but the rainy, slippery travel conditions will likely last into the first half of friday. the system we are tracking is organizing over oklahoma and texas and tracking eastward wednesday evening. rain ahead of this intensifying storm system has been falling over mississippi and louisiana and will begin falling across much of alabama and tennessee wednesday night. roads will stay mainly dry through about 8 pm. spotty areas of light rain will begin forming across northwest alabama between 8 pm and 10 pm. rain will gradually increase and grow more widespread from midnight through thursday morning. rain be confined to areas near and west of i-65 initially, then rain will increase over sand mountain on friday. expect on-and-off rain through thursday, thursday night, and friday morning. by midday friday, the rain will begin easing. it will be mostly gone by around 4 pm. as we're getting new data and adding our arsenal of high resolution data with impact timeframe being much closer, snow looks less likely. if if happens, the best bet is over sand mountain on friday evening. even there, the chance is extremely small. rain will come to an end for saturday, making for an easier day of travel for you. another cold front on sunday will bring a chance for more rain on sunday, especially in the afternoon. christmas eve, monday, will be quiet and seasonable. another cold front will bring another round of rain to the tennessee valley. we have some indications that the rain will fall on christmas day. some data points to the rain holding off until possibly as thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show. tis the season of giving!