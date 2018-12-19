Clear

5 Arrested in Theft Ring

Five people are behind bars tonight charged with theft after authorities credit the watchful eyes of neighbors.

possible.. new at six... the limestone county sheriff's office says it's broken up a six-month theft ring - and they credit the watchful eyes of neighbors.. take a look at your screen. these five people are all behind bars tonight. among the items they're accused of stealing - a 10- year-old boy's four-weeler. waay 31's scottie kay is live from the sheriff's office to tell us how the suspects got caught ... and reaction from that little boy. scottie? i spoke with one of the youngest victims of the theft ring who if you've had any similar items stolen from your yard or shop within the last six months and haven't filed a report yet, the sheriff's office is urging you to come by or call them immediately. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news
