Speech to Text for Huntsville Police say woman filed false report to try to steal money

even more charges could be filed. new at 5.. the woman on your screen might be known as the grinch this holiday season... during this time of giving - she tried to steal thousands of dollars worth of items from walmart by claiming someone else bought them with her money. waay 31' sydney martin learned more about the crime and how walmart surveillance video helped police solve the case. syd, "huntsville police told me they received a call that someone stole the woman's debit card. they soon learned, she made the charges and didn't want to pay the bill." huntsville police said noreen leibowitz filed a report back in november with an officer that said more than two thousand dollars worth of charges on her debit card were made by someone else. sgt. tony mcelyea, huntsville police "our investigators do a very thorough job with their investigations. they take every crime and claim that comes across there desk seriously and when that happens they will catch you." and investigators did just that...they got surveillance video from walmart when the charges were made and released these images hoping someone could identify the woman.. lynette brazier, shops at walmart, "the holidays bring on so much theft when it should be a joyous time." that's when police received a tip that leibowitz was the person in the photos---and no one had stolen her card. lynette brazier, shops at walmart, " she must have felt the need to overspend for stuff she didn't have." walmart shoppers told me wednesday they were disappointed to hear the woman wasted the police departments time and resources. virgil stockman, shops at walmart, "the day and time we are living in. no morals no respect. it's all about me." and shoppers told me they're happy she was caught. virgil stockman, shops at walmart, "that's stealing. it's another form of stealing and people like that need to be punished for that stuff." lynette brazier, shops at walmart,"i just feel sorry she had to do that to make her holidays nice." syd, "the investigator on the case told me the woman faces up to a year in prison. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." the investigator on the case told us he did interview leibowitz again after releasing the surveillance images and she admitted her debit