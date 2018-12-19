Speech to Text for Abandoned students look for second chance

new details at five -- an emergency meeting held for virginia college students to discuss their options since the school shut down this week. this is one of several meetingsheld to help the students continue their education. waay 31's rodneya ross was at the meeting where she talked to students about the resources being offered to them. several of the students i spoke to told me they're still upset and left trying to figure out what to do now that the doors are shut at virginia college. many say they are still trying to figure out where their credits will transfer to. williams "when they first told us i got a little teary eyed because i was so close to getting done and i was so excited to finally actually have a degree and it all just kind of went down." earned credits and no degree is why many of the students showed up to the meeting hosted by the alabama career center system this afternoon. i talked to one student who only had a month of classes left before she was scheduled to start her internship. she's now left with credits she's not sure she'll be able to use.. but she tells me this meeting helped shine a little light at the end of the tunnel. williams "they were saying that our credits were not going to be able to transfer so coming to this meeting i finally have hope now that i'll be able to pick up where i left off." the center discussed options with the students like the workforce innovation and opportunity act grant available to students in low income households or recently laid off from their job. the grant will give them financial assistance to finish school. fowler "at the meeting we want to let them know about the services that we can offer including resume preparation assistance, job placement assistance, job training opportunities, and tuition assistance opportunities." there were college recruiters at the meeting to talk to the students about their options with to there were college recruiters at the meeting to talk to the students about their options with to transfer credits and apply for financial assistance. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. the career center also told us students may be eligible to have any loan they took out for virginia college excused since