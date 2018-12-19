Speech to Text for Lawrence Co. Deputy Fired After A Child Was Killed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the lawrence county deputy - fired after a little girl was killed thanksgiving weekend - had a pristine record. the waay 31 i-team obtained the personnel file of deputy david crittenden. the sheriff fired him because he failed to call d-h-r when jayla sutton wandered from her home thanksgiving morning. about 12 hours later jayla walked away again and was struck and killed on highway 157. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. waay31's breken terry has been combing through the file all day to learn more. look live: we know deputy crittenden worked here at the waay 31 i-team also learned no autopsy was peformed on jayla... we're working to find out why that step wasn't taken. here's what else we're still looking into... investigators have never released the driver's name. that person did stop - but we don't know if charges will be filed. it's not clear if crittendan will face charges in jayla's death.