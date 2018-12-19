Speech to Text for Community grieving after Buckhorn High School student died in three-vehicle crash

tonight a madison county community is trying to come to grips with the death of an 18-year-old ... one week before christmas. jordan collier was a senior at buckhorn high school. she was set to graduate in the spring ... and then enlist in the military. she died in a crash last night at maysville and deposit roads ... when the driver of an s-u-v hit her. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman... waay 31's brittany collins is live from the crash scene afterspending the whole day learning more about collier. dan, people have been stopping by here all afternoon ... they've left flowers and a cross. all day i've been speaking to people who knew her ... school leaders, friends, military recruiters. they are all overcome by grief. by all accounts,jorda n collier had a bright future ahead. her obituary ... released late this afternoon ... says she was a basketball cheerleader, and member of the new market volunteer fire department. she was also a junior rotc officer. the montgomery recruiting battalion tells me she enlisted in the army reserves in september ...she was set to leave for basic training on june 2019. they say she embodied all a recruit should. the army recruiting office... directors for the j--rotc program,and jordan's friends and family tell me they're too emotional to talk on camera right now. they tell me she was smart, bright and looking forward to serving her country. late this afternoon, we learned visitation for jordan will be friday. her funeral is saturday ... we have arrangements on our website. this morning, buckhorn students met before class wearing red, white and blue...they wanted to honor her enlisting in the army reserves. reporting live in madison county brittany collins waay 31