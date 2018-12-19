Speech to Text for 5pm News

buckhorn high school. she was set to graduate in the spring ... and then enlist in the military. she died in a crash last night at maysville and deposit roads ... when the driver of an s-u-v hit her. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman... waay 31's brittany collins is live from the crash scene afterspending the whole day learning more about collier. dan, people have been stopping by here all afternoon ... they've left flowers and a cross. all day i've been speaking to people who knew her ... school leaders, friends, military recruiters. they are all overcome by grief. by all accounts,jorda n collier had a bright future ahead. her obituary ... released late this afternoon ... says she was a basketball cheerleader, and member of the new market volunteer fire department. she was also a junior rotc officer. the montgomery recruiting battalion tells me she enlisted in the army reserves in september ...she was set to leave for basic training on june 2019. they say she embodied all a recruit should. the army recruiting office... directors for the j--rotc program,and jordan's friends and family tell me they're too emotional to talk on camera right now. they tell me she was smart, bright and looking forward to serving her country. late this afternoon, we learned visitation for jordan will be friday. her funeral is saturday ... we have arrangements on our website. this morning, buckhorn students met before class wearing red, white and blue...they wanted to honor her enlisting in the army reserves. reporting live in madison county brittany collins waay 31 news this tragedy is a painful reminder to be alert on the roads during the holiday season. the alabama department of transportation says december is the most dangerous winter month to be on the road. during the holidays last year ... 23-people died on alabama roads. that's down from 2016 ... when 31-people died. and the closer it gets to christmas -- the more dangerous the roads are. a rainmaker headed our way right now will have you using extra caution on the roads. you see it on the radar to the southwest. waay 31 chief meteorologist stephen bowers is keeping an eye on the system -- and how it could affect your morning commute. new details at five -- an emergency meeting held for virginia college students to discuss their options since the school shut down this week. this is one of several meetingsheld to help the students continue their education. waay 31's rodneya ross was at the meeting where she talked to students about the resources being offered to them. several of the students i spoke to told me they're still upset and left trying to figure out what to do now that the doors are shut at virginia college. many say they are still trying to figure out where their credits will transfer to. williams "when they first told us i got a little teary eyed because i was so close to getting done and i was so excited to finally actually have a degree and it all just kind of went down." earned credits and no degree is why many of the students showed up to the meeting hosted by the alabama career center system this afternoon. i talked to one student who only had a month of classes left before she was scheduled to start her internship. she's now left with credits she's not sure she'll be able to use.. but she tells me this meeting helped shine a little light at the end of the tunnel. williams "they were saying that our credits were not going to be able to transfer so coming to this meeting i finally have hope now that i'll be able to pick up where i left off." the center discussed options with the students like the workforce innovation and opportunity act grant available to students in low income households or recently laid off from their job. the grant will give them financial assistance to finish school. fowler "at the meeting we want to let them know about the services that we can offer including resume preparation assistance, job placement assistance, job training opportunities, and tuition assistance opportunities." there were college recruiters at the meeting to talk to the students about their options with to there were college recruiters at the meeting to talk to the students about their options with to transfer credits and apply for financial assistance. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. the career center also told us students may be eligible to have any loan they took out for virginia college excused since the school closed down. new details on the man accused of driving through a home and killing a woman while she slept. investigators say he had an ice pick -- and threw glass in the face of paramedic's! today -- antony wu appeared in court on manslaughter charges. police say he's responsible for the death of joy vaughn -- crashing through her bedroom wall thanksgiving weekend. investigators say wu had to be tased because he wouldn't get out of his truck. his toxicology test wasn't taken until 3 hours after the wreck. those results are still not in. we do need to share with you that jessica, who lived in the home with her sister, is our co-worker here at waay 31. a limestone county couple now faces more child sex charges. bethany malone and gregory anderson were already charged with child porn and sex crimes. investigators tell us during the course of the investigation ... a second child came forward with accusations. police tell us even more charges could be filed. new at 5.. the woman on your screen might be known as the grinch this holiday season... during this time of giving - she tried to steal thousands of dollars worth of items from walmart by claiming someone else bought them with her money. waay 31' sydney martin learned more about the crime and how walmart surveillance video helped police solve the case. syd, "huntsville police told me they received a call that someone stole the woman's debit card. they soon learned, she made the charges and didn't want to pay the bill." huntsville police said noreen leibowitz filed a report back in november with an officer that said more than two thousand dollars worth of charges on her debit card were made by someone else. sgt. tony mcelyea, huntsville police "our investigators do a very thorough job with their investigations. they take every crime and claim that comes across there desk seriously and when that happens they will catch you." and investigators did just that...they got surveillance video from walmart when the charges were made and released these images hoping someone could identify the woman.. lynette brazier, shops at walmart, "the holidays bring on so much theft when it should be a joyous time." that's when police received a tip that leibowitz was the person in the photos---and no one had stolen her card. lynette brazier, shops at walmart, " she must have felt the need to overspend for stuff she didn't have." walmart shoppers told me wednesday they were disappointed to hear the woman wasted the police departments time and resources. virgil stockman, shops at walmart, "the day and time we are living in. no morals no respect. it's all about me." and shoppers told me they're happy she was caught. virgil stockman, shops at walmart, "that's stealing. it's another form of stealing and people like that need to be punished for that stuff." lynette brazier, shops at walmart,"i just feel sorry she had to do that to make her holidays nice." syd, "the investigator on the case told me the woman faces up to a year in prison. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." the investigator on the case told us he did interview leibowitz again after releasing the surveillance images and she admitted her debit card was never stolen. new information. alabama's u-s senators were split on a bipartisan bill that takes a step forward in criminal justice reform. now democratic senator doug jones is defending why he supports it. the bill's purpose is to cut down on sentences for nonviolent offenders -- and allow them earlier releases for good behavior. in a statement -- senator jones told waay 31 in part:this legislation balances the need to keep our streets safe and to give meaningful second chances to low-level offenders who earn it.' he continued to say this is just the first step -- and he looks forward to working in a bipartisan effort to take the next steps in the process. we also reached out to republican senator richard shelby about the bill. he was one of just 12 senators to vote against it. all 12 senators were fellow republicans. senator shelby has not yet gotten back to us for why he shot it down. coming up at 6 -- waay 31 digs deeper into what the sentencing reform bill means for convicted felons -- and looks into concerns that it's vague nature could allow for violent-offenders to get back on the streets early for good behavior. a big honor tonight for governor kay ivey ... as she prepares to start her first full term as governor. ivey was chosen to lead the outer continental shelf governors coalition. the bipartisan group of governors studies the impact of potential off- shore energy sources ... and creates policy. ivey will serve as chair for two years. alabama house majority leader nathanael ledbetter, who represents rainesville has announced the new majority whip. representative dannygarrett of trussville, will hold the position for the next 4 years. whips are used to conduct vote counts on legislation ... and to relay members thoughts and concerns to the house leadership. the city of huntsville is looking for a modern way to get input on the future. the chief archetect for the city's "big picture master plan" will take to reddit tomorrow for an "ask me anything" session. the mayor unveiled that plan last month. it includes things like connecting the community and improving education. the forum will be held on the "huntsville, alabama" subreddit from 9-to-5. a volunteer fire department in the shoals is stepping up its effort to recruit new members. we told you last week about a national shortage of volunteer firefighters. it's being felt in the underwood-petersville v-f- d. they're holding their second informational meeting tomorrow at the department on cloverdale road in florence. it's tomorrow night at 6:30. the third and final session is saturday at 11 am. new information on a viral arrest out of tennessee... authorities now backing off after getting some backlash. and a new recommendation on how to tackle the opioid epidemic that's hit alabama hard... what might come along with your pain relievers in future prescriptions. tonight waay 31 has new information tonight on the investigation into the death of a 12-year-old girl in moulton... what we learned from the personell file of the deputy who was fired after she died! new information on the viral arrest of a chattanooga man who was beaten by a deputy while in handcuffs... prosecutors dismissed the charges against charles toney. he'd been charged of resisting arrest and tampering with evidence. instead -- he'll now just face charges from an outstanding warrant. the deputy has not been fired ... but prosecutors asked the u-s justice department to investigate. a power company exec could spend decades behind bars ... for running a ponzi scheme in nashville. federal prosecutors say christopher warren admitted he lied to them. he's the founder of clean energy advisors. he told investors that duke energy agreed to buy solar power from him. the feds say he even created fake financial statements. he reportedly paid off some investors ... but the feds say he still owes 15-million dollars. strep is now making the rounds in north alabama -- and it's not something to take lightly. one little boy in lawrence county is living proof of that. he's now at a birmingham hospital after it turned into scarlet ever! he now has to deal with severe swelling from his waist to his head -- and his skin is peeling. one decatur doctor told us this case is rare -- and there's not much to do to prevent scarlet fever -- but it's still important to prevent passing things on to others. jennifer menon, decatur morgan hospital "it's very easy to spread, so if you have someone who's been diagnosed with strep throat, make sure everyone is washing their hands. in particular, with strep, we don't want to be sharing any cups, spoons, plates, dishes, drinks, or anything like that with any family members or friends." waay 31 reached out to the little boy's family. they say he is on strong antibiotics that have helped the swelling go down.. and he's feeling a lot better. we've seen north alabama struggle in the opioid crisis. tonight ... a move by the government to protect people who are prescribed addictive pain killers. a food and drug administration panel narrowly voted to approve naloxone for those patients. naloxone is the overdose- reversing drug. 4 alabama counties -- dekalb, franklin, lawrence and marshall -- have some of the highest opioid prescription rates in the county. scientists across huntsville will be watching what could be a banner night for the space industry. here's the countdown -- showing we're just about 2 hours out from united launch alliance sending up its delta four heavy rocket. the launch has been scrubbed several times for technical difficulties. the delta 4 rocket is carrying a classified satellite ... so we don't know much more about the mission. it will blast off from vandenberg air force base in california. we are tracking an approaching rain maker that will slow our holiday travel across the tennessee valley. thursday will be the main impact day, but the rainy, slippery travel conditions will likely last into the first half of friday. the system we are tracking is organizing over oklahoma and texas and tracking eastward wednesday evening. rain ahead of this intensifying storm system has been falling over mississippi and louisiana and will begin falling across much of alabama and tennessee wednesday night. roads will stay mainly dry through about 8 pm. spotty areas of light rain will begin forming across northwest alabama between 8 pm and 10 pm. rain will gradually increase and grow more widespread from midnight through thursday morning. rain be confined to areas near and west of i-65 initially, then rain will increase over sand mountain on friday. expect on-and-off rain through thursday, thursday night, and friday morning. by midday friday, the rain will begin easing. it will be mostly gone by around 4 pm. as we're getting new data and adding our arsenal of high resolution data with impact timeframe being much closer, snow looks less likely. if if happens, the best bet is over sand mountain on friday evening. even there, the chance is extremely small. rain will come to an end for saturday, making for an easier day of travel for you. another cold front on sunday will bring a chance for more rain on sunday, especially in the afternoon. christmas eve, monday, will be quiet and seasonable. another cold front will bring another round of rain to the tennessee valley. we have some indications that the rain will fall on christmas day. some data points to the rain holding off until possibly as late as wednesday night and the show must go on! the velcro pygmies are about to serenade marshall county. why the student- organized concert almost didn't happen! asbury high school students will get their rock on tomorrow at the rescheduled velcro pygmies concert. kids had worked on marketing the show all year. the marshall county board of education cancelled the event after some parents complained their music wasn't appropriate for students. the band's lead singer told waay 31 when the concert was cancelled -- they wanted to get involved in order to let the show go on. the christmas-themed show will be on majestic avenue from 5 to 11:30 pm. christmas will come early for military families in huntsville. raytheon is partnering with disabled american veterans for a gift drive. more than 200 employees donated items and will be wrapping rainbow elementary school is also in the giving spirit. as part of madison city schools 12-days of giving -- students and staff bought more than 200 gifts for families in need. they also raised money for st. jude children's hospital. as a reward-- students got to douse their principal in sundae toppings.