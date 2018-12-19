Speech to Text for Strep Throat Turning into Scarlet Fever

for. "not the common course for strep at all." dr. jennifer menon is a pediatrician at decatur morgan hospital and has seen a lot of things.. but never a case of scarlet fever like the one a little boy in lawrence county developed from strep. according to a post on facebook, a student at mount hope school had severe swelling from his waist to his head... and his skin was peeling. jennifer menon, decatur morgan hospital "it sounds like what we're worried about is what we call invasive strep infections and those are incredibly rare." dr. menon says you can't get scarlet fever without having strep first. jennifer menon, decatur morgan hospital "there's a latency period of about two to three weeks from a strep infection, so that's where you might get a rash, joint pains, fevers. that happens after you have a strep infection that had gone untreated." menon says they treat strep throat at decatur morgan hospital.. not so much to prevent scarlet fever.. but to keep it from spreading to others you might be in contact with.. however... jennifer menon, decatur morgan hospital "the strep strains that tend to cause the scarlet fever tend to be a little bit more aggressive." when it comes to strep, menon says there are a few things to look out for. jennifer menon, decatur morgan hospital "some combination of headache, sore throat, and fever." she says symptoms might also include a dry cough and belly pain. menon says the most important thing is to prevent passing it on to others. jennifer menon, decatur morgan hospital "it's very easy to spread, so if you have someone who's been diagnosed with strep throat, make sure everyone is washing their hands. in particular, with strep, we don't want to be sharing any cups, spoons, plates, dishes, drinks, or anything like that with any family members or friends." reporting in morgan county, sk, waay