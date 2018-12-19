Speech to Text for Antony Wu Trial Begins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dan, najahe, a huntsville police investigator said antony wu had an ice pick in his hand and had to be tased because he wouldn't get out of the truck. he even threw glass in a paramedic's face. the investigator told the judge he interviewed antony wu at the hospital following the crash. he said wu told him he had a prescription for xanax and had taken it along with two shots of vodka. they took blood tests to check wu's toxicology -- but that didn't happen until more than three hours after the crash because police had to get a warrant signed, on a holiday weekend. those results aren't back yet ... but the investigator said he believes wu was too impaired to drive. joy vaughn's sister jessica told us she wasn't ready to go on camera she said it was emotional seeing wu for the first time since he ran a truck into her house.. but told us she's relieved the judge sent the case to the grand jury. live in