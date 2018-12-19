Speech to Text for Faces Manslaughter Charges

sparkman drive at 2:30. happening today, a man accused of driving into a house and killing a women in huntsville is expected in court. antony wu will be in court for a preliminary hearing. he is facing manslaughter charges after he crashed into a home on chaney thompson road last month. that crash killed 48-year- old joy vaughn who sleeping at the time. vaugn was related to an employee here